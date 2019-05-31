Issue separate licence for selling tobacco products, says PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Thursday demanded that a separate licence be issued for shops selling tobacco products in the State with a view to curbing free availability of the materials. In a statement, party founder S Ramadoss said with an aim to protecting lung health, World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the slogan for this year’s “World No Tobacco Day”, which falls on May 31, as “Don’t let tobacco take your breath away”.

But, against this objective, ITC has put up an illegal tobacco advertisement in and around Chennai. It should be condemned, he said. He said a large number of people died due to tobacco consumption. The State government should take steps to remove such illegal advertisements. It should take criminal action. In addition, the State government should issue a separate licence for shops selling tobacco products.