Migration to LHB: Railways removes unreserved women’s coaches

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Railway Act mandates specified accommodation for women passengers in trains, the railways has removed general class compartments earmarked for women in all trains run with LHB coaches (Linke Hofmann Busch coaches, which are more advanced). Technological constraints in building the LHB coaches with the under-slung batteries has resulted in removal of women coaches, say official sources.

Conventional ICF coaches have under-slung batteries that powers the lights, fans and air- conditioner through self-generation. However, the much-touted LHB coaches, which have been built with many advanced safety features such as Centre Buffer Couplers (CBC) to prevent piling up of coaches during accidents, have not been provided with under-slung batteries.

As a result, every LHB rake has to be attached with a diesel power car at both ends to power the coaches.

“The length of an LHB coach is 23.54 metres, while conventional coach has a length of 21.33 metres. Hence, during migration, a train that runs with 24 ICF coaches will get only 22 LHB coaches comprising two power cars. After allocating coaches for sleeper and AC classes, one or two general class compartments, the SLR (Seating cum luggage Brake van) in which forms the women compartment had to be removed,” said a senior railway official adding that no additional coaches can be added to trains that run with 24 coaches as per safety norms.

Presently, Pandiyan, Nellai, Podhigai, Cheran, Kanniyakumari, Cholan, Pearl City, Chennai Express (Chennai-Mangaluru), Thiruvananthapuram mail (Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram), Bengaluru Express and a few weekly trains are operated with LHB coaches.

Women passengers who travel in long-distance trains bound for Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu during night hours face a lot of hardship. Women say they are forced to make journey along with men in fully packed coaches. “I used to travel from Villupuram to Tiruchy in women’s compartment during night hours comfortably until a few months ago. But, now I have been using the bus since it is extremely difficult to travel in general compartments. Many men travel in inebriated condition. Also, while going to the toilet, women have to pass so many men sleeping on the floor,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a part-time lecturer at Villupuram.

“General class travel even for an hour or two is unbearable in Pandiyan and Kanniyakumari expresses”, said K Gayathri of Meenambakkam. She filed a complaint with railways about the extreme discomfort she faced during a journey last month that was caused by a man who was drunk.

When contacted a senior railway official said as of now women’s compartment has not been allocated for LHB rakes. “ICF has been entrusted with the task of manufacturing LHB Luggage Brake and Generator Car and two such coaches were allotted to Southern Railway. Two trains will be provided with women’s compartments soon. If any specific complaint is received, we will look into it,” the official said.