Home Cities Chennai

Migration to LHB: Railways removes unreserved women’s coaches

Conventional ICF coaches have under-slung batteries that powers the lights, fans and air- conditioner through self-generation.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

unreserved women’s coaches

Women board the crowded general class compartment of Kanniyakumari Express at Egmore station in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Railway Act mandates specified accommodation for women passengers in trains, the railways has removed general class compartments earmarked for women in all trains run with LHB coaches (Linke Hofmann Busch coaches, which are more advanced). Technological constraints in building the LHB coaches with the under-slung batteries has resulted in removal of women coaches, say official sources. 

Conventional ICF coaches have under-slung batteries that powers the lights, fans and air- conditioner through self-generation. However, the much-touted LHB coaches, which have been built with many advanced safety features such as  Centre Buffer Couplers (CBC) to prevent piling up of coaches during accidents, have not been provided with under-slung batteries.  

As a result, every LHB rake has to be attached with a diesel power car at both ends to power the coaches. 
“The length of an LHB coach is 23.54 metres, while conventional coach has a length of 21.33 metres. Hence, during migration, a train that runs with 24 ICF coaches will get only 22 LHB coaches comprising two power cars. After allocating coaches for sleeper and AC classes, one or two general class compartments, the SLR (Seating cum luggage Brake van) in which forms the women compartment had to be removed,” said a senior railway official adding that no additional coaches can be added to trains that run with 24 coaches as per safety norms.

Presently, Pandiyan, Nellai, Podhigai, Cheran, Kanniyakumari, Cholan, Pearl City, Chennai Express (Chennai-Mangaluru), Thiruvananthapuram mail (Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram), Bengaluru Express and a few weekly trains are operated with LHB coaches. 

Women passengers who travel in long-distance trains bound for Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu during night hours face a lot of hardship. Women say they are forced to make journey along with men in fully packed coaches. “I used to travel from Villupuram to Tiruchy in women’s compartment during night hours comfortably until a few months ago. But, now I have been using the bus since it is extremely difficult to travel in general compartments. Many men travel in inebriated condition. Also, while going to the toilet, women have to pass so many men sleeping on the floor,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a part-time lecturer at Villupuram. 

“General class travel even for an hour or two is unbearable in Pandiyan and Kanniyakumari expresses”, said K Gayathri of Meenambakkam. She filed a complaint with railways about the extreme discomfort she faced during a journey last month that was caused by a man who was drunk.

When contacted a senior railway official said as of now women’s compartment has not been allocated for LHB rakes. “ICF has been entrusted with the task of manufacturing LHB Luggage Brake and Generator Car and two such coaches were allotted to Southern Railway. Two trains will be provided with women’s compartments soon. If any specific complaint is received, we will look into it,” the official said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways LHB coaches women passengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp