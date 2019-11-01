Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone Maha won’t have adverse impact on Tamil Nadu, says minister

Satellite pictures show that the cyclonic storm is moving towards Oman, so it won’t have any adverse impact on the State, revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone-Maha

Cyclone image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm Maha will have no adverse impact on the state, said revenue minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday.

“Going by the present indications, the severe cyclonic storm Maha will not have any adverse impact on Tamil Nadu, but it will bring good rains to almost all districts. However, the State government has strengthened precautionary measures already initiated to deal with the northeast monsoon, said the minister addressing a press conference here.

The minister further said, “Since satellite pictures clearly showing that the cyclonic storm is moving towards Oman, it won’t have any adverse impact on the State.”Officials have been instructed to estimate the losses caused by rain at the earliest and constantly monitor the areas prone to landslides. NDRF and SDRF have been kept as standby to attend to any eventuality in Nilgiris district, said the minister.

Udhayakumar also appealed to the people to be cautious about their movements in areas affected by rains. “Particularly, people should avoid taking selfies along the banks of rivers since ‘selfie’ deaths are continuing despite many warnings. Parents should not allow their children to play in water-stagnated areas. District Collectors have the discretionary powers to declare holidays when there is heavy rain and such announcements should reach all concerned on time, particularly the students.”

Dry days ahead for Chennai as Cyclone Maha moves away

The minister said between the period of October 16 and 30, 18 numbers of cattle have lost their lives. While 360 huts were damaged partially, 49 huts were fully damaged.

In Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi districts, 97 persons have been given shelter in relief camps and 35 electric poles have uprooted in various parts of the State.  
 

