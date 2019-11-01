Home Cities Chennai

Flooded mud road claims life of 48-year-old

The road at Tiruneermalai was cut by officials to allow water to flow through  

Representational image.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A flooded mud road, an interim arrangement for completion of bridge work over Adyar river at Tiruneermalai, claimed the life of a 48-year-old man who was on his way to work in Tirumudivakkam’s Industrial Estate. 

TCM Samandhamoorthy, who worked as a watchman and walked three km every day through the diversion road, was washed away on Wednesday when the road was flooded after it was cut by highway authorities to allow water to flow through, in the aftermath of the recent rains. His body was recovered on Thursday afternoon. 

“People who have vehicles can take the 12-13 km diversion, but people like us have to walk through this route only,” said S Murugan, his 30-year-old son who also works at an industry in Thirumudivakkam. 
Samandhamoorthy is survived by wife, who works as a panchayat sanitary worker, three sons and two daughters. “He earned only around `5000 a month from his job which was not worth risking his life for. Still, he never missed a day’s work,” said Murugan.

As Express reported earlier, residents of Tiruneermalai have expressed concern time and again over the issue. The road was also flooded in early September during the showers though not as severe as now.
“The mud road was laid because of the delay in the completion of the bridge. We have constantly asked officials to speed up work and complete the bridge,” said Pugalvendhan V, an activist.

The bridge being constructed at an estimated cost of `2.48 crores was to be completed at the end of May, according to the response to an RTI plea filed by Pugalvendhan. However, work began only at the end of March and is still going on. 

When contacted, a senior police official confirmed that Samandhamoorthy had drowned and said that the body was found after local washerfolk alerted them. A case has been registered by the Shankar Nagar police under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death).

