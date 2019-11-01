Home Cities Chennai

Locals irked as encroachment along Parthipattu lake leads to flooding

 With intermitting rain lashing the city on Wednesday, surplus water from Parthpattu lake in Avadi flooded homes in the area and also in Ambattur and Ayappakkam.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

PH Road flooded with excess water from Parthpattu lake | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With intermitting rain lashing the city on Wednesday, surplus water from Parthpattu lake in Avadi flooded homes in the area and also in Ambattur and Ayappakkam. By 5 pm, the connecting road between Avadi and Poonamallee had three-ft water. Low-lying areas like Saraswathi Nagar, Sankar Nagar and Vasantham Nagar were the worst affected.

Though water receded by Thursday morning, a rumour was doing the rounds that the lake wall had been breached. Officials from  Water Resource Department laid the rumour to rest and said that only surplus water had flooded the locality.

The main reason for this flooding was the presence of many illegal buildings along surplus canals. As water did not have a proper path to flow to Ayappakkam and Ambattur lakes, it flooded the streets.
“Water entered all ground-floor houses that are part of the housing board tenement next to the lake. But it was built on the Eri’s land and is an encroachment by itself. A college has built a large boundary wall along the surplus canal leading to Ambattur lake,” said Mohammad Iliyas, who lives next to Parthipattu lake.

Officials confirmed that blatant encroachment on surplus canals was a long-time problem and would be dealt with soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp