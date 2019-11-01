Locals irked as encroachment along Parthipattu lake leads to flooding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With intermitting rain lashing the city on Wednesday, surplus water from Parthpattu lake in Avadi flooded homes in the area and also in Ambattur and Ayappakkam. By 5 pm, the connecting road between Avadi and Poonamallee had three-ft water. Low-lying areas like Saraswathi Nagar, Sankar Nagar and Vasantham Nagar were the worst affected.

Though water receded by Thursday morning, a rumour was doing the rounds that the lake wall had been breached. Officials from Water Resource Department laid the rumour to rest and said that only surplus water had flooded the locality.

The main reason for this flooding was the presence of many illegal buildings along surplus canals. As water did not have a proper path to flow to Ayappakkam and Ambattur lakes, it flooded the streets.

“Water entered all ground-floor houses that are part of the housing board tenement next to the lake. But it was built on the Eri’s land and is an encroachment by itself. A college has built a large boundary wall along the surplus canal leading to Ambattur lake,” said Mohammad Iliyas, who lives next to Parthipattu lake.

Officials confirmed that blatant encroachment on surplus canals was a long-time problem and would be dealt with soon.