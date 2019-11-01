Home Cities Chennai

Show Aadhaar to enter your home, plight of residents near OTA

Since a security outpost was put up one km away in 2016, residents say their lives turned for the worse. Gas delivery boys, postmen and emergency vehicles are barred entry.

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as validity of Aadhaar is being debated across the country, 15 families of ex-servicemen living in St Thomas Mount OTA in Chennai cannot enter their homes without the document, making even day-to-day activities a difficult task for these families.
People living on the land claim that they are not trying to encroach defence property. “Our ancestors who worked in the arm bought four grounds in 1911 and we also have a patta for it. Over the years, this has been passed on to children and grandchildren,” they said.
Every time we go home after work, we are asked to produce Aadhaar cards. We are forced take electricity meter readings and fetch gas cylinders from the main road. The postman is not allowed inside and letters are delivered to an alternate address, they claimed.

When Express visited the spot, a live electricity cable was in a puddle. Residents said after heavy rain on Tuesday night, the cable broke at Battery Lane. Despite repeated complaints, Tangedco workers hesitated to rectify the issue as they are barred entry.  
“We have already submitted photographs of family members and a photocopy of our Aadhaar, among other documents. Yet, we cannot pass the gate,” said Dinesh Kumar, who shifted to Kalaignar Nagar due to lack of amenities.

Uma G, who is in her early 80s, said she had to walk till the main road at night when she had a bout of wheezing two months ago, as ambulances or other civilian vehicles are not allowed inside. “I had to walk up to Tulasingapuram Main Road to catch an auto to reach the hospital,” she said.
Though repeated complaints to the OTA commandant, residetns have received no response or relief so far. “Many who live here work in OTA. But they don’t want to provide us with any basic amenities,” said R Senthilkumari.

An official told Express that OTA was not aware of any problems faced by these residents and said they will look into the issue. Though many attempts were made to contact the commandant of OTA, he could not be reached for comment.

