Bids foiled to smuggle gold worth Rs 94 lakh at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) foiled bids to smuggle in 2.33 kg of gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh and US dollars worth 10,000.

On Friday, Mohammed Ali (32) of Madurai and Abdul Hakkim (32) from Sivaganga, who arrived from Malaysia; Syed Mohamed (34) and Seyed Farook (43) from Ramanathapuram; Syed Abthageer (44) of Tiruchirapalli and Ansari (34), who arrived from Dubai - were intercepted.

10 gold cut bits weighing 298 gm worth Rs 12 lakh were recovered from their pant pocket. 16 bundles of rubbery paste of gold was recovered from rectum. After extraction, 1.57 kg gold valued at Rs 63 lakh was recovered. Thus, a total 1.87 kg of gold valued at Rs 75.66 lakh was recovered and seized.

In a separate incident Thameem Ansari (40), who was bound for Singapore was intercepted The search of hand baggage resulted in the recovery of $10,000. In another case, Mohammed Ashik Ali of Chennai was intercepted at exit. Three bundles of rubbery paste of gold was recovered and on extraction, 468 gm of gold valued at Rs 18 lakh was recovered.