Four held for attacking duo over road rage

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested for attacking a car driver and the owner near Meenambakkam over alleged road rage on Friday morning. Manikandan (26) was returning from Pudukottai in a car driven by Asarudin. At Meenambakkam, the driver tried to overtake another car in which men, allegedly drunk, were travelling.Not one to give way, the others began to race and after waylaying Manikandan’s car got down and thrashed him and the driver before fleeing.A patrol team nabbed Muruganantham, Pandi, Muthukumar and Manikandan.