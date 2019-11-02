Home Cities Chennai

Framing furry friends

Breaking the ice with cats and dogs helps Selva Kumaran to capture pets at their best moments

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Selva Kumar

Selva Kumar

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight-year-old Cappuccino is happily relaxing on the beach, his eyes calm and tail wagging in the air. The waves gently wash his furry coat. This makes for a beautiful picture. However, the process behind capturing this portrait was an uphill task. Ask pet photographer Selva Kumaran, and he has many stories to tell.
Happy ‘tails’

Selva accidently stumbled into this profession. While looking for a job after receiving an engineering degree in 2014, he landed a job as a kennel manager at Hotel for Dogs in Akkarai. Over the course of three years, he had to update 30 clients daily on the condition of the dogs by sharing images on WhatsApp. The clients felt that he had a knack for clicking pictures and one of them gifted him a DSLR. Thus, he began the journey in 2017.

“Eventually, I started clicking pictures for dog shows hosted by Madras Canine Club. Now, I take family portraits of pet parents. I’ve also worked with a dog for a film Anbulla Ghilli that’s to release soon. I’m slowly expanding my horizons,” said Selva, a resident of Guindy. A scroll down his Instagram page Fairytail portraits will make you gush at the cute canine companions.

Canine captures
The photographer lost his indie Doberman, Viki, a few years back. The only memory he had was a blurry image taken on his phone camera, which he would look at when reminded of his loyal companion. “Pets have a lifespan of only 10-15 years. The best we can do is capture memories when they’re alive to cherish later in life. I had clicked pictures of an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever who passed away a month later. The family framed a collage of his pictures and were grateful that they had the photoshoot before his death. Pets have that impact on you, even if you’ve met them once,” said Selva, who feels that pet photography is still an evolving field in the city as there are not many takers for it. He looks up to photographers from abroad for skills and techniques.

Selva has two indie dogs — Turuturu and Jacky. “The way we bring up our pets is different from how it is done in western countries. We have to keep this in mind while taking pictures. The weather here is not conducive to many pets, so one has to be careful about that. Prior experience of working with pets adds value,” he said.

‘Paw’fect moments
Selva prefers conducting shoots in early hours because that’s when the pets are active. An isolated beach would be his ideal choice of location. He visits the dog a day in advance to break the ice as a shoot can take a few hours to even a day.

“One needs patience and perseverance to photograph pets. You can’t click pictures without loving and knowing them. I’m also comfortable with cats. We have to get the facial expressions, energy level and body language right. Each species is different and special. Older dogs are easy to work with. I make it a point to get them off the leash and in their natural state for a better picture,” said Selva, who wants to observe the wolves in Alaska for a photoshoot. His dream is to work in the wild with all kinds of animals and birds.

Cost: `5,000 for 25-30 images. For details, call: 9962748338 or visit Instagram page: Fairytail portraits

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp