Minister wants storm drains to be completed by November

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Minister SP Velumani presents rescue equipment to those trained for disaster operations at the Tamil Nadu Commando School | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Construction of all stormwater drains (SWD)  in the city must be completed by the end of November, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani has told the Chennai Corporation.
At a monsoon preparedness review meeting held at Ripon Building on Friday, Velumani said the Rs 441 crore worth SWD project, which runs for 171 km has to be completed by November 30.“Severe action will be taken against officials of corporation and metro water, who don’t attend to complaints received in the grievance redressal centres,’’ said the minister.  

Under the National Aapda-Mitra scheme for training volunteers for disaster rescue, the minister presented rescue equipment worth Rs 5,000 each to 200 individuals in the city, who were trained at the Tamil Nadu Commando School.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed a wide range of projects, facilities and measures taken by the corporation and metro water board. It ranged from SWD, rainwater harvesting, dengue prevention, extra food stock for monsoon and completion of recharge well construction.

The ongoing projects the minister reviewed, were the  SWD desilting project (Rs 12 crore), Renovation projects (Rs 17 crore), 406 km-long SWD construction along Adyar and Cooum Rivers (Rs 1261 crore), and the 763 km-long SWD construction along Kosasthalaiyar River (` 2000 crore).

Further, the minister enquired about the technology used to remove water hyacinth and silt from canals and lakes. Enquiring about the status of the restoration of 210 waterbodies by the corporation, the minister told officials to hasten the restoration work and deepening of lakes. Officials present said around 37,000 metric tonnes of silt were collected from the drains so far.  

Minister D Jayakumar, R B Udhayakumar and officials from corporation and metro water were present in the review meeting.

‘681 places identified’
As part of the flood prevention preparations, the minister enquired about the high horsepower motor pumps, super sucker to remove excess flood water, and generators. The officials said 681 locations of water stagnation had been identified and measures will be taken to remove the water clogging

