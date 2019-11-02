Home Cities Chennai

Painting for charity

They’ve conducted 18 social art working events since December 2018 and went official in April 2019.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:33 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The strokes of paintbrushes can be therapeutic and relaxing after a long day at work. Mridul Sahuwala and Indrajala were one of the few to introduce the concept of paint parties to the city through their initiative called Illuminarty India — an Instagram page with 1,500 followers. They’ve conducted 18 social art working events since December 2018 and went official in April 2019.

Most participants are expected
to be amateurs

“Our first charity event was in January for victims of Pulwama attack. We raised `1.3 lakh in association with Inner Wheel Club. We’re conducting the second event this month in association with the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen to raise funds to build libraries in government schools. The club has already built one in a Panchayat Union School in Kannagi Nagar. They held book donation drives and painted wall murals inside the library to create an innovative space where children can expand their thinking abilities,” said Mridul.  

The upcoming event will be divided into an hour of painting session followed by beverages and a three-course meal. They’re partnering with Sula Vineyards for the event. “We usually have these parties on Wednesday or Friday evenings. Around 50 members are expected to participate and these are amateur painters. We have repeat patrons because they find these sessions to be meditative and a perfect opportunity for social gathering with friends and family. Designs are simple and mostly inspired by nature,” she said.

As part of their projects, they have painted different cafes and bars in the city. “Our goal is to create and innovate. We also do private events. We’ve painted walls of Velveteen Rabbit restobar, Pattiezes restaurant, Maalgaadi, Gabbana and other places,” she said.

The upcoming event will be held on November 8 at Broken Bridge Cafe in Somerset Greenways. Entry fee is `3,500 inclusive of dinner.

For details, call: 9840923974 or 9884021847 or visit Instagram page: Illuminarty India

