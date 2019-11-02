Space travel made fun

Arjun Sukumaran By

CHENNAI: Galaxy Trucker is a real-time competitive game where you and up to three other friends take on the roles of the titular intergalactic truckers. Well, wannabe truckers would be more accurate — you see, you don’t actually have a spaceship and you can’t really afford one. So that just leaves you the option of scrabbling through a junkyard, trying to assemble a spaceship out of the various components that you can find in there. Oh, and also you’ve got no chance of making a profit by running the regular trade routes so you have to fly your ramshackle creations through extremely hazardous space to get where you need to go.

As a game, Galaxy Trucker is split into two very distinct halves — the building phase, where players frantically try to put together a spaceship in real-time (ideally before anybody else does), and the travel phase, where you try to work your way through a deck of hazards and pray that your cobbled-together craft can survive whatever the journey throws at you. How most people like to think of it, however, is that the building phase is the heart of the game and the travel phase constitutes a kind of scoring — and that’s probably the best way to look at it, because the building phase is just so much fun.

Whoever you’re teaching this game to, the one bit of the rules explanation that always goes really smoothly is the part where you tell them that they’re building a spaceship out of various components. This is just something that people get, fundamentally — whether your childhood involved Lego or not, this just seems to be something that clicks easily. Of course, Galaxy Trucker introduces some wrinkles — you can only use one hand to grab tiles from the face-down heap on the table, you have to obey certain rules of connection, some tiles need other tiles, and so on — but it’s still remarkably easy to get underway.

Real-time games are, by their very nature, a balancing act between stress and fun, but this race is something special. Obviously, you want to build the best, well-rounded ship that you can (because you can’t know every hazard that might come your way, and a particular configuration might do well against pirates but not so well against asteroids, for example). But there is a benefit to hitting the road first, so do you gamble that your barebones ship will somehow make it through and grab the first-player marker? That’s a delicious bit of decision-making that you’ll have to do on the fly, and it’s a perfect representation of what Galaxy Trucker is all about.

The travel phase is where you find out where what you’ve built lies on the scale between ‘Flying Fortress’ and ‘Hindenburg’ (spoiler alert — almost certainly the latter). This is where Galaxy Trucker gets its punch-the-air moments, as a seemingly-impregnable ship is brought down in flames while a no-hope deathwagon somehow manages to crash to a halt across the finish line despite having lost all of its engines. There will be enough explosions to give a Michael Bay movie a complex — unfortunately for you, they’re likely to be bits of your ship falling off. But the beautiful thing about Galaxy Trucker is that you won’t mind! What goes around comes around, after all, and everybody’s going to laugh just as hard when it happens again — and it will.

