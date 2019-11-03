Home Cities Chennai

Aarey got relief, why not Shenoy Nagar?

Chennai Metro Rail has been asked by Supreme Court to file a compliance report about the restoration work that will be done for Thiru Vi Ka park at Shenoy Nagar.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:29 AM

A view of the Shenoy Nagar metro station | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has been asked by Supreme Court to file a compliance report about the restoration work that will be done for Thiru Vi Ka park at Shenoy Nagar. This comes in the wake of SC dismissing the appeal filed by Shenoy Nagar residents welfare association, who opposed the ongoing metro rail work for underground parking and an amenities centre.

Following the court order, CMRL work is set to continue, sources said. This order comes less than a month after the court ordered Maharashtra government to stop cutting trees, part of the Aarey forest in Mumbai for construction of a metro car shed project. Shenoy Nagar residents have been fighting against underground amenities centre project since it was announced in 2018.

They are disheartened about the verdict as they are struggling with plummeting groundwater levels and disappearing green cover in their locality because of the work. After finding discrepancies in the tender process and no approval from the city’s development authority through RTI replies, they filed a case in Madras HC in 2018. But, their petition was dismissed recently. Following this, they appealed to the SC. The park was closed in 2011 and has not been opened for the public till date. 

