Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman, who lost her leg in accident during police checking, kills self

'She was complaining about the severe pain in the leg and often took leave from work in the past 45 days'

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who lost function in a leg after a police personnel jumped in front of her two-wheeler, causing her to lose balance and fall down, killed herself on Friday night.

On September 20, Priya (23) a resident of Sholavaram was on her way to her mother’s house. At around 7pm, a team of police personnel was conducting vehicle check-up at Gandhi Nagar on the Tiruvallur national highway. A home guard Muniyakumar, attached to the Sholavaram police station saw Priya not wearing a helmet. As she approached the checkpoint, he jumped in front of the two-wheeler in an attempt to stop her. In the impact, Priya lost balance and fell on the road when a tanker lorry ran over her legs.

Angered by the incident, the villagers gathered around the checkpost and burnt the motorbike belonging to Muniyakumar and damaged the tanker lorry. A day after this eight people were arrested for damaging
public property and rioting.

“Priya was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai and was discharged a week after the incident. She was complaining about the severe pain in the leg and often took leave from work in the past 45 days. On Friday night, when her husband was not present in the house, Priya hanged herself,” said the police officer.

The Sholavaram police registered a case and sent the body for post mortem to the Ponneri Government hospital. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai woman
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp