Four Gandhians honoured for social work

The award was instituted by Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) and supported by Fortis Malar Hospitals to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the hospital.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:53 AM

The awards were presented on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To be a true Gandhian and to follow his footsteps in today’s world requires immense determination, discipline and dedication. To spread Gandhian values of truth, honesty, ethics and compassion, four eminent personalities from different walks of life from Tamil Nadu were honoured with ‘The Most Admired Gandhian of Tamil Nadu Award’ on Friday. The award was instituted by Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) and supported by Fortis Malar Hospitals to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the hospital.

The award was conferred on MS Swaminathan, eminent scientist renowned for the Green Revolution; Dr V Shantha, chairperson of Cancer Institute of Adyar; TS Krishnamurthy, former chief election commissioner of India; and Dr SS Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya Academy. The awards were presented by C Nageswaran, director of Fortis Malar Hospitals, V Chandrasekhar, president of Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar and Dr Pradeep Nayar, senior consultant, cardiology, Fortis Malar Hospitals. 

Addressing the audience after receiving his award, TS Krishnamurthi recalled an incident. “A photographer clicked a picture of mine at a studio in King’s Circle in Mumbai. He asked me if I was related to MK Gandhi. Apparently, my long ears reminded him of the great leader. I’ve held some important roles in the government and faced crucial situations. Sticking to Gandhian principles has only worked in my favour and supported me through some invisible power. We have a long way to go in carrying forward his messages,” he said. 

The awardees’ selfless service and excellence in the field of expertise spoke of their merit.  “I still don’t know if I deserve the award. Do people expect more from me? Have I done enough? Every day, we need to do more. I value and stand for service to humanity and respect for human life,” said Dr Shantha, while addressing the audience.

