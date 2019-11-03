Man poses as customs official, steals valuables

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man, posing as customs official, stole 32 sovereigns of gold and Rs 27,000 cash from a house in Madhavaram. Police say the suspect, identified as Rajendran, approached a 31-year-old woman through a matrimonial site. He said he worked with the customs department, and promised to marry her. “Believing him, the woman’s family invited him home for lunch,” said an officer.

While he came for lunch on Monday, the family realised on Friday that the valuables kept in their cupboard had gone missing. The filed a complaint, following which the police tried to reach out to the man. However, his phone has been switched off since then. Police are on the lookout for him.