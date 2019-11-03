Home Cities Chennai

Velachery MRTS station parking work to begin

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:50 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters of Velachery on Mass Rapid Transit System can heave a sigh of relief as the government has started work to realise the proposed multi-level parking which was announced by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam earlier this year.Work has started on the facility at MRTS Velachery station with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services  helping CMDA to appoint a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Panneerselvam had announced in Assembly that a multi-level parking complex at a project cost of `80 crore is proposed at the railway station. This also comes when MRTS is to be taken over by Chennai Metro Rail.The DPR will consist of detailed conceptual designs, detailed engineering designs, environmental, social, economic, financial, legal and regulatory reports. It is learnt that the focus will be on what kind of multi-level parking could be constructed on technical, commercial, financial, operation and maintenance.

The railway station is a transit hub accessed by commuters using two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Currently, the demand for parking space is so high that railways have opened two parking yards, which are currently used to full capacity.A couple of years ago, there was a plan to build additional two floors at Velachery MRTS station, which could be used as office space, but the project could not be implemented. Sources said that it was due to the delay in taking up of MRTS by Chennai Metro Rail.

Design, technical & commercial aspects
