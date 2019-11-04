Home Cities Chennai

Bottling unit in Chennai shut for mosquito breeding

The company used to source all old liquor bottles from nearby shops and after a wash, resell them he said, adding,

Published: 04th November 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

water bottle

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poonamallee Municipal Corporation officials sealed a private bottling unit on Saturday after it was confirmed that dengue mosquitoes were breeding at the premises.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also levied. According to the officials, a team from Tiruvallur Collectorate, along with Poonamallee Corporation Commissioner Tito, during their regular inspection as part of dengue preventive measures, found RST Bottling Company storing water in cement and plastic tubs, in which Aedes mosquito larve were found.

Last year also, the company was slapped with Rs 25,000 fine for the same reason. “Yet they continued to leave water in cement tubs, thereby allowing mosquitoes to breed. So, we sealed the unit and gave them time to clear the entire campus,” said M Venkatesan, Sanitary Inspector, Poonamallee Corporation.

The company used to source all old liquor bottles from nearby shops and after a wash, resell them he said, adding, “This year alone, we collected Rs 5 lakh by way of fine in Ponnamallee for allowing mosquitoes to breed.”  

It may be noted that Tiruvallur is one of the worst dengue-affected districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue mosquitoes Aedes Mosquito Poonamallee Municipal Corporation Tamil Nadu private bottling unit
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp