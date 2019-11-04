Home Cities Chennai

Change through colour

Along with the sound of rustling leaves and chirping birds, the faint sound of chalk scratching against a wall fills the air.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:55 AM

The wall painting event was held in Kilpauk  D Sampathkumar

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

The Eco Society Of India, in collaboration with the Inner Wheel Chennai Galaxy (IWCG) Club, organised a Paint for Awareness programme at the Government Children’s Home For Girls in the Directorate of Social Defence in Kilpauk.

“This is a team effort to make the home meaningful and colourful again. We had also conducted a similar drive at the airport and had received a positive response,” said Karthik Keyan, the organiser. While four volunteers mixed paint in around 30 tubs, the rest had begun filling in the chalked-out outlines on the walls.

One side of the administration building on the campus had a huge mural of a hand holding a drop of water above the earth, as well as a colourful spattering of rainbows and butterflies. A 14-year-old girl was seen filling in a part of a drawing with blue paint. “It’s a nice outing on a Sunday morning for the kids. Both my daughters paint and this is a good way they can help out,” said Sheetal Ram, member of IWCG.
A few girls from the children’s home volunteered too. “We need to save the elephants,” said Rajini, as she painted two elephants facing each other, on the wall.

Excitement and chatter filled the air as the 40-odd volunteers discussed ideas, designs and colours. Some laughed while painting the cartoon character Bugs Bunny, while others sketched an intricate bird outside the classrooms. Some residents of the children’s home peeked shyly at the volunteers at work, mustering up courage to ask for a paintbrush. By 11 am, most of the walls looked as colourful, bright and lively as the trees, birds and flowers around the children’s home.

