Cut-and-cover project draining locals’ patience 

CHENNAI: The cut-and-cover drain project in Chitlapakkam has been dragging on forever and the slow progress is a big concern for the residents.

To compound matters, recently a car fell into the ditch as the driver was unable to identify it as it was filled with water. This is just one of the issues and with patience wearing thin, a group of residents thronged the panchayat office on Saturday demanding answers.

While the panchayat is spending Rs 5.5 crore, the Public Works Department has pumped in Rs 12 crore for the project.

‘’The cut-and-cover drain project has been going on beyond the deadline and we have lost hope it will be completed this monsoon season,’’ said Sudhakar, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Rising Team, a social welfare group.

When Express visited the spot, the ditch dug for the project was a good 15-feet deep on both sides and still open. Residents of Babu Street are having a harrowing time negotiating the street, which has become unmotorable.

‘’When it floods, we are not sure where the ditch is,’’ said Sudhakar. He added people are forced to take a two-km detour as the drain, which goes up to Sembakkam lake, completely blocks Babu Street.

The residents are also not amused with works undertaken by the panchayat. Recently, the government ordered the panchayat to desilt three open wells in Muthulakshmi Nagar, Krishna Street and Subash Chandrabose Street, for which a tender was floated.

An RTI query by Chitlapakkam Rising Team showed work had been completed in all three wells. However, the ground reality is totally different. Except for the one in Muthulakshmi Nagar, the other two wells remain untouched.

Similarly, many streets in Chitlapakkam apparently do not have street lights in working condition but an RTI reply said, Rs 1.39 crore was spent for 2018-19 with 97 per cent lights in ‘working’ condition.

“Contrary to the Panchayat data, we received 50 complaints of streets not having lights on our Facebook page. It makes it difficult to navigate the streets filled with water without street lights,’’ said Bala Chander, member of Chitlapakkam Rising Team.

Bala Chander, who received an RTI reply on tenders, also alleged that the panchayat is biased while awarding tenders. ‘’Out of 80 projects in the area, 65 had been given to just two people,’’ he said.

When the CRT members questioned works done by panchayat last year, the police foisted cases and arrested them. They were put up in Puzhal Jail for seven days, said members of CRT.

When Express visited the panchayat office, it learnt that a new executive officer took charge only a few days ago. Though he was not available for comments, officials said, the state of affairs is being briefed to him and storm water drain work will be expedited.