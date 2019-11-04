Monsoon drives surface tension in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been more than ten days since the northeast monsoon set in over the state. While the rains have brought in relief with water levels rising in dams and lakes, daily commuters are having a harrowing time. Pothole-ridden roads and waterlogging have become a nuisance for Velachery residents.

The interior roads of Velachery are the first in the suburb to get waterlogged after rains. Despite numerous appeals to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials, for more than five years, water stagnation remains one of the major problems in the area.

Ram Nagar North Extension Second Street, Venkateshwara Street, First Cross Street, MGR Nagar, Kalki Nagar Main Road are some of the worst affected areas. Every time it rains, sewage and garbage overflow in these streets and make the path unmotorable. “Sludge mixed with rainwater enters the houses and even into the sumps. The officials had promised that this time would be better, but we had to undergo the same issue after heavy rains last week. With the monsoon setting in a few days ago, we are really worried about the coming months,” said Ramani Mohan, a resident of Velachery.

Motorists miffed

The Velachery Main Road outside Phoenix MarketCity gets waterlogged even after intermittent rains. Last week too, motorists and pedestrians were struggling to wade through waterlogged roads. “Engines of our vehicles seize while we try to drive in the water. With one of the biggest malls in the city located right opposite to the road and the path being an arterial stretch connecting Velachery with Guindy and Saidapet, the vehicular traffic is always high. It takes us more than an hour just to cross this stretch during the rains,” said Selvan, one of the motorists.

Revathi, a resident of Ram Nagar North Extension Second Street said, “The Corporation officials pump out rainwater from the main roads within a day. But the interior roads are left unattended for a long time. Due to the rains, the roads are getting battered, making them more dangerous.”

After last week’s rains, GCC identified 681 locations where water stagnation is common, and assured that measures will be taken. Among the waterlogged roads listed in Zone 13 were Taramani 100 Feet Road near LIC Colony, Velachery Main Road opposite Phoenix MarketCity, Kannagipuram bus stop, Madurankarai and Vijayanagar Bypass Road junction.

Responding to the issue, an official from the Corporation said complaints regarding waterlogging could be sent through the application or phone and that they will look into these areas immediately.

Monsoon measures

According to an official statement by the GCC, 35,476 workers are on standby to be deployed for rescue operations and to contain the spread of diseases in case the need arises. Besides, 570 motor pumps of varying capacities are in place to clear stagnant water in low-lying areas along with 130 generators and 371 saws. For rescue, boats in 109 places, 176 relief camps and four community kitchens to cook for 1,500 people are ready.