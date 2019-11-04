New initiative to improve teachers’ performance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to tone up the performance of Corporation school students, teachers have adopted a new programme.

Accordingly, the teachers of a subject in higher secondary schools meet once a week and discuss best practices and effective teaching methods. This is done on a rotational basis. That is, if teachers handling Physics meet on Tuesday, those who handle Mathematics meet on Wednesday and so forth.

“There are high and average performers among teachers. Some may be well versed in the subject and some may not be. This initiative is intended to help them draw inspiration from one another and learn new teaching methods,” a senior Corporation official said, adding, “The output of this recent initiative is yet to be gauged, but we will see how it goes.”

For students, the Corporation already has a learning programme that helped to improve pass percentage.