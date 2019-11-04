Root Trust gives books, saplings to underprivileged kids, women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 50 underprivileged children and women were given books, study material, saplings and other items during the Motivation Day conducted by Root Trust, a non-profit organisation on Sunday at Mylapore.

Also, motivation speeches were given by chief guests Sampath Kumar D, senior photojournalist at the New Indian Express and Anandh Narayan, Chennai-based photojournalist, during the event.

Shirly Charles, founder of the trust, started the organisation in 2008 and has helped to re-enroll 1,600-odd children in schools.

Other than that, through the trust, 60-odd women have gained self-employment and started their businesses.

“Last month, we helped 30 residents of Nochikuppam, conduct a cleanliness drive in their locality.

“We taught the residents how to segregate waste too. Other than this, we have conducted several education and health camps. We focus on is

sues relating to child abuse, child labour and education,” added Shirly. Those who wish to contribute to Root Trust or volunteer at the organisation, can contact 9445707140.