Students keep guru’s energy and legacy alive

CHENNAI: All living beings are run by energy. If we believe that there is a divine power that has made us all, we can also conclude that they control the energies of every living being on earth. Indian medicine has developed around this concept. ,” says Dr Sowmya, a naturopathist at Ramanaa Health Care Center in Arumbakkam.

Started by late Dr Himeshwari in 2017, the centre uses methods like pulse diagnosis, therapeutic yoga and Swiss massages to balance the flow of energy in the body. “She was a pioneer in pulse diagnosis. She could pinpoint the exact source of the problem just by touching the patient’s wrist,” says Dr Sowmya.

Naturopathy is the science behind healing by correcting the flow of energy in the body. “It is made of five elements, AYUSH — Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy,” she says. These practices use herbs and natural healing to cure ailments.

Dr Himeshwari was the head of Yoga and Naturopathy Department in the Government Siddha Medical College. “She was my mentor and like a mother to me,” says Dr Sowmya who also uses pulse diagnosis to treat her patients. “There are two things you can determine with pulse diagnosis. The balance of the five elements or pancha bootha — fire, earth, air, water and space — in the body and the balance of the tastes,” she explains. By checking these, one can find out the deficiencies in the body.

After Dr Himeshwari met with an untimely death at the age of 52, some of her students, including Dr Sowmya, are running the health care centre. “It is important to understand that we as doctors must keep our energy clean, before we treat our patients. Energy transfers in many ways and we should be careful not to tap into the wrong energy of a person,” says Dr Sowmya.

Dr Sowmya, like her mentor, believes that a good naturopathic doctor need not even use touch to help their patient. “Dr Himeshwari’s mentor, Dr Fasloo Rehman is another pioneer in this field. An allopathic doctor by profession, he began to understand that prescribed drugs are not always designed to target the root cause but to just give temporary relief. He ventured into alternate forms of medicine to reach out and cure the root cause of the illness,” she says.

