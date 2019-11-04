Home Cities Chennai

Venkaiah Naidu launches coastal flood warning system

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu launched the early coastal flood warning system for Chennai at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) on Sunday. 

Published: 04th November 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

1. Venkaiah Naidu blesses a student during Silver Jubilee event on Sunday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu launched the early coastal flood warning system for Chennai at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) on Sunday. 
“NIOT, among others, is engaged in data collection for tsunami warning and beach restoration which is of immense benefit to the society,” he said, adding that the development of technologies for the sustainable harvesting of living and non-living resources of the ocean was in line with the blue economic policy of the Union government. 

“I’m informed that NIOT is also working towards developing deep-sea mining system with technologies for harnessing resources from ocean to meet the country’s growing mineral requirement and increase its self-sufficiency in the near future,” he said.

The V-P also said that the country had traditionally acquired knowledge of marine infrastructure since its connection with the oceans was an age-old affair, as mentioned in the epics and history. 
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “I came to know that NIOT scientists have walked along the entire Tamil Nadu coastline and mapped all coastal structures and erosional features. They have developed methodologies for sustainable coastal protection measures. This research will be of considerable use to the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department in planning anti-sea-erosion works,” according to an official copy of his speech.

NIOT scientists have also carried out studies in coastal villages between Kalpakkam and Puducherry over five years and demonstrated the use of environmentally friendly coastal protection measures and restored the beaches, he said. Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that NIOT was established in November, 1993 under the Ministry of Earth Sciences with the mandate to develop and demonstrate technologies for utilising the ocean resources for ensuring energy security and water security and for enabling coastal protection and mining of resources from the ocean bed, according to an official statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vice-president Venkaiah Naidu NIOT Coastal flood warning system
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp