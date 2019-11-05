Home Cities Chennai

A whole new underwater world

As a child, Karthick JK had a similar feeling when he peeked into his fish tank for the first time.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isn’t it fascinating to peep through the glass of an aquarium to catch a glimpse of the underwater world inside? Different shades and species of fish swim their way through miniature plants, decorative rocks, coral ornaments and tiny pebbles. As a child, Karthick JK had a similar feeling when he peeked into his fish tank for the first time.
Since that day in 2010, he started reading up on the various advancements and landscaping techniques in setting up fish tanks from the Internet. A concept that intrigued him the most was planted tanks and aquascaping.

Karthick is reading up on nano
tanks that are in vogue and a
re easier to maintain

Aquascaping is the art of arranging aquatic plants along with rocks, cave work stones or driftwood in an aesthetically pleasing way within an aquarium. Karthick talks about different aquascaping set-ups and ways to decorate a planted tank in his YouTube channel, run under his name, which has 6,000 subscribers. It hosts 60 five to 10-minute videos. Right from the choice of soil, to suitable plan varieties and LED lighting, he addresses various topics on underwater landscaping.

“I started uploading videos one and a half years back. I’d work on them after coming back from my job at midnight, for three hours a day. The first video was a basic one, on how to maintain a fish tank. Not many in the city are aware of the concept I’m doing. Along with the design, freshwater aquascaping requires specific methods to maintain healthy plants. It requires a proper lighting system. All this can be achieved with the limited sustainable . Instead, people have a common misconception that it’s a foreign concept and are sceptical about its feasibility,” said the MBA graduate. He works in a logistics company and is a part-time photographer.

Karthick has four tanks in his house. He will be renting out a space to accommodate them soon. “Aquarium products are expensive. Maintenance is a challenge. That’s the reason people usually give a pass on the thought of having aquariums at home. It takes roughly `15,000 for me to set up a planted tank. I don’t get anything out of it. Sometimes, people who watch my videos sponsor a meagre amount. Our city’s climate is not suitable for this art. I’m still looking for ways to keep these setups healthy,” said Karthick. 

The local aquascaping community is not as active when compared to those in Bengaluru or Mumbai. Having a social media group could increase awareness. “There are competitions for aquascaping held in different parts of the world. I hope to find more like-minded people to share the knowledge I have. I’m also helping a few set up planted tanks at home and I’m open to taking workshops,” he said.
For details, visit his YouTube channel Karthick JK, or mail krthckj1990@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp