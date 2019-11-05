Mexican magic on your palate

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you don’t like tacos then I’m nachos type’, reads a board as we step into The Lounge of Holiday Inn Hotel on OMR. A mini-truck with a live counter serving burritos, men and women in traditional boho-chic attire sporting wide-rimmed hat, and an array of colourful salads displayed on a table welcome us. We are at the Mexican food festival called Merry in Mexico hosted by the restaurant in association with Mexican Embassy of India.

The space is decked up with a splash of colourful paper fan decorations — just the way Mexicans like it. Patrons dance to Spanish music while sipping on the welcome drink, and kids pose for photos with the funky props in the room.

Enchiladas and albondigas

Fiesty and vibrant — these two words best define this cuisine, known for its generous use of chillies of different shape, colour, taste and flavour to spice up the curries. The liberal sprinkle of herbs and spices in salad dressings and dips enhances the flavour.

“Right from chilli peppers and beans to tomatoes, they retain a local taste and give authentic flavour to the dishes. I travelled to the native places in Mexico and curated the favourite and popular items there. The chefs were trained accordingly. Mexican food is tasty and healthy. It’s also this time of the year when food festivals happen in Mexico,” says executive chef Amit Thapliyal.

Rustic flavours

The taco bar serves chicken tikka taco, squid ring taco, chilli corn cone taco and beans taco. The live counters serve tacos, burritos and nachos with citrus fruits, jalapenos, and chaat fillings. The juicy shrimp salad with tomato base and avocado topping, we hear, is a crowd favourite. The chickpea and kidney bean salad has a nutritious punch, and the lip-smacking blend of ingredients adds depth to the taste.

“There aren’t many dedicated restaurants for this cuisine in the city. We get to taste everything only through festivals like these. Nachos and tacos have become so common that we miss its authentic taste. I loved the assortment of dishes here. We get to taste the staples without innovation but with a native touch,” says Catherine, one of the patrons.

Diversity in freshness

The culinary taste varies across the length and breadth of Mexico. Expect staples like albondigas, quesadilla, burritos, tacos, enchiladas and Mexican Casserole. Masa (cornflour) is used to create tacos and burritos. Seafood burritos with oodles of cheese are sure to calm your weary nerves. The wraps are perfect as a snack or mini-meal. If soup is your comfort food, head to the Mexican soup bar, which has baked fish, burritos bar, Mexican rice, and beans.

The cuisine also flaunts its variety in desserts. We wrapped up the meal with sumptuous bites of churros, tres leches cake, churros apple pie, rumchata cheesecake, Mexican hot chocolate pie, chocolate flan cake and fresh fruits.

The food festival will conclude on November 10. Price: `1,099 onwards for one. Timing: 7 pm to 11 pm at The Lounge restaurant, Holiday Inn