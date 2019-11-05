Of gems, gold and glitter

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Earrings with vivacious red, blue and green precious stones; a necklace with an exuberant pear-shaped pendant embellished with diamonds and sapphires; a ruby-studded ring embedded with stones on the sides. They say, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder but it is the impressive workmanship of artisans that exude traditional timelessness and modern dynamism through these statement pieces.

We are at Mohan Jewellery, a century-old store on the bustling Royapettah High Road. In a tête-a-tête, the fourth-generation owners and brothers Goutham M Kota and Srinath M Kota talk about the business of diamonds and precious stones, keeping up to patrons’ expectations and adapting to evolving trends in the market.

Shining bright

The facade of the 500-sq-ft store might paint a deceptive picture of being like any other jewellery shop in the city until you step inside. An array of contemporary designs decorated with unconventional gems and precious stones adorn the glass shelves. Corals, amethyst, garnets — name it and you will find them in all sizes and shapes delicately housed in their jewellery pieces. The brothers have adapted to modern design techniques while retaining the ethics and principles followed by their ancestors.

The shop was established in 1890 by the brothers’ great-grandfather, Kota Munirathnam Chetty, in Parrys Corner on NSC Bose Road. “From the beginning, he was into manufacturing diamonds and would cycle from Wallajah to the city to cater to clients here. When the travel got cumbersome, he decided to open a shop here. Designing machines used to be imported from Germany. Our great-grandfather was a knowledgeable person. In 1926, the shop was taken over by our grandfather Kota Anandakrishna Chetty, one of his three sons. In the same year, he was appointed by the Government of Madras to be one of the members of a six-member panel to discuss a standardisation system of jewels. The concept of grams for weighing quantities of gold was introduced by him,” said Gowtham, co-owner of the shop.

Purity and precision

Kota Mohankrishna Chetty, the youngest son of Kota Anandakrishna Chetty moved the shop to Mylapore in 1961. The shop was run along with his two brothers Kota Nandagopal and Kota Ramakrishna. They split eventually.

Srinath, son of Kota Mohankrishna Chetty, took over the store in 1986 and his elder brother Goutham joined in 1989. Goutham is an MBA graduate and Srinath completed a course in gemology from the Gemological Institute of India in Mumbai and an advanced course from the Logical Institute of America in 1991. Ornaments are made from scratch at their unit in Parrys Corner.

“Our grandfather was the first to introduce the concept of displaying jewellery behind glass doors in the stores for customers. He was also one of the few to work with precious stones. The stones would be cut with such precision that it was impossible to duplicate or copy our design. The three-dimensional sketches would be drawn on paper, then incorporated into the desired shape on gold, and then embedded with stones. We still follow this procedure and that’s the secret behind our exclusive designs. We have four artisans who are meticulously involved in the process,” he said.

Treasure trove

The present showroom was renovated six years back. The store has a BIS hallmark and the brothers are members of Gems and Jewellery Export Council. They recently launched a website and have an active Facebook and Instagram page.

“Our clientele is loyal and multi-generational. Erstwhile and present-day celebrities drop in occasionally. We’ve gained their confidence over time. My father, Kota Mohankrishna Chetty, was particular about customer satisfaction and would not deliver a piece until it has a perfect finish. Jewellery is a passion and not a money-making business for us. Be it our staff members or clients, we educate them on what goes behind the making process and the identification of different types of gems so that they’re aware of what’s genuine,” said Goutham.

With changing times, the brothers are trying their best to stay ahead in the market. “Earlier, people would buy jewellery a week before marriage. Now, everything is planned right after the child is born. Patrons now walk in with sophisticated designs sourced from the Internet. It’s no more a one-time investment, but a multi-purpose asset. With more working women, we find office and partywear in trend. The concept of buying on an auspicious day continues to work, but not all come with families and sit for hours. Customisation and online shopping is the future,” said Srinath, pointing at a sapphire ring they designed for a client from Theni in two days.

Unsung heroes

The brothers love to work with unconventional designs. They were the first to attempt a fingerprint ring. “We had recently designed it for a customer. People are open to exploring rare gems like tourmaline, garnet and rhodonite. We not only use copper but also use over 300 types of alloys. Having said this, we do follow mindful practices and do not work with carcinogenic metals. Even after putting in so much effort, it hurts to see people who don’t appreciate workmanship and skills. This is the reason behind the dwindling number of artisans,” said Goutham.

They export to countries like Singapore and the US often. “The business has mainly been through word of mouth. People frequently order mangalsutra from the US. They visit the store during their travel to India, even if it’s just a two-hour layover between flights. We have the bandwidth to deliver to them despite time constraints.

A customer came to us with a 40-year-old necklace. We split it into two for her two daughters and handed the pendant to her. Despite the advancements in technology, we suggest our patrons to carry forward the legacy of their old jewels instead of exchanging them for new pieces. More people are opting for diamonds, not just for earrings, but other ornaments too. The gold business will always be in trend and have a great future. We need to stay updated,” said Srinath.

