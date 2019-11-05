Home Cities Chennai

Residents rue return of stray dog menace

 In a move towards making Chennai a zero-waste city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed most of the dust bins from Anna Nagar over the last six months.

Incidents have increased following the removal of dustbins in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: In a move towards making Chennai a zero-waste city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed most of the dust bins from Anna Nagar over the last six months. Residents of the area rue that this move has not helped the cause, but in turn, increased garbage disposal on the roads and thereby, causing a stray dog menace.

Mereen Vijay, a resident of Anna Nagar, said, “Due to an increase in the stray dog population, dog fights and dog bites will increase in the coming months. To protect their food source, these dogs prevent other dogs from entering their territory and the residents are in danger due to this.” The Corporation officials decreased the number of dust bins in most of the areas including Sixth Avenue, Second Avenue, Third Avenue, 11th Main Road, 6th Main Road Y Block, Third Main Road and EVR Salai.

Some residents say they go out in groups or with a stick to prevent dogs from chasing and biting them. “Last week, I was chased by a pack of street dogs on Sixth Avenue while returning home from the market. Aside from this, a few residents in the area even feed these dogs due to which they stay here permanently. Lately, I have been seeing small puppies roaming around,” said Veena Krishnan, a resident of Third Avenue.

Mereen says a long-term measure for this is sterilisation. “Birth control is very important to curb the population. Following this, the Corporation workmen can leave the dogs in the same area that they are familiar with. As long as the population does not increase, there will not be any problem,” he said.
