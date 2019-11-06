Home Cities Chennai

Applications for award in honour of Gandhi now open

To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the Good India Movement and Mahatma Gandhi Moral Academy will jointly present the Mahatma Gandhi Moral Award this year.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The award will be presented to children who have a proven record of moral values through noteworthy incidents in their formative years. The award is being presented in order to motivate the next generation to becoming the best citizens they can be for the nation, and is in lieu with Gandhi’s philosophy that morality is more important than knowledge. The awardees will be groomed by the Academy through character-building exercises to inculcate values such as honesty, morality, social responsibility, modesty, simplicity, self-discipline, and truthfulness.

Students from classes 3 to 9 are eligible for the award. The incident that instilled moral values in them must have occurred before September 30, 2019. The last date for entries is November 8, 2019. Each school can recommend a maximum of 10 children for the award. The award will be distributed on November 15.
To register, call: 9361175293 or 6382207898

