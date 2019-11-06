Home Cities Chennai

Bringing home a bundle of happiness

When my family planned to bring home a puppy, we decided to visit a kennel in order to adopt one. That’s where we saw Braga.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sharat Rice
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When my family planned to bring home a puppy, we decided to visit a kennel in order to adopt one. That’s where we saw Braga. He was the last among the remaining puppies in his litter and had been around for more than a week. The excitement he expressed upon seeing us made us fall in love with him in an instant. Braga, my  six-year-old  German Shepherd, is the highlight of my day and I spend time with him, irrespective of  how busy my schedule is. 

I love absolutely everything about Braga as he is an extremely gentle dog who has been very protective of my children. The only thing I dislike is when he barks at commuters who pass by our house. 
Everyone should keep pets, in my opinion, because irrespective of the mood you’re in, their love for you is unconditional. Your stress levels are bound to reduce when you’re in their presence.

When it comes to the worries,  I’ve had pets all my life and the one thing that still continues to trouble me is thought of  putting them to rest in case they are unwell or in similar situations as it’s the worst feeling ever. I’ve lost three dogs until now and it’s been very difficult to get over the loss. I can assure you that pets change your attitude towards life and other animals.

Braga has always been the most well-behaved dog, but the only challenge I face  is when I take him to the vet. He refuses to sit down in one place. He’s so friendly and curious, that he always wants to go up to the other dogs and their owners and make friends with them. When we first brought Braga home, my son was so happy that he laughed for 30 minutes . He has  brought so much happiness and that will always be our most favourite memory of him. The author is the co-founder at Rices Obliquity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp