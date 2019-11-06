Home Cities Chennai

See your doctor on your smartphone

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: During a medical emergency, a quick response from the doctor is what most patients wait for. Doxtro, a Chennai-based start-up launched in 2017, helps you get doctor consultation anywhere, anytime within minutes — on your smartphone. 

The mobile application connects consumers in need with specialists and medical experts instantly via chat or voice call. It also offers comprehensive online health and wellness services including medicine delivery, lab tests and home healthcare services at the user’s doorstep.
“Our mission is to promote fast, affordable and accessible healthcare. In cities, people do not have time to schedule an appointment, travel to a hospital and wait in the queue. In small towns, accessibility is a problem,” said P Gowthaman, CEO, Doxtro Technologies.

Doxtro Genie, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) engine, takes the response from users and assigns them to the right specialist doctors. After consultation, the users can receive e-prescription from the doctors and order for medicines or tests. There is also a 48-hour window for the user to clarify their doubts with the same doctor again at no additional charge. 

“The users can also share their health records with the consulting doctors in complete privacy and security. All the doctors on the platform are verified through a three-step on-boarding process before they become active to offer consultations,” he said.

The app is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free. Currently, the consultation is available in Hindi and English. Gowthaman said they will soon introduce regional languages including Tamil to the app.

