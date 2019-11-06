Youth kills friend with country-made gun

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old polytechnic student was allegedly shot dead by his friend after a quarrel, near Thalambur in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, a second year student at a private college in Vandalur. At around 10.45 am on Tuesday, Mukesh had gone to visit his friend Vijay (20) at Barkavi Avenue in Kelambakkam.”Vijay’s brother Udaya was sitting in the the front of the house when Mukesh went inside. A few minutes later, Udaya heard a loud sound and rushed inside. He saw Mukesh lying in a pool of blood with a bullet in his head while Vijay was holding a country-made gun,” said a police officer.

The neighbours rushed Mukesh to the nearby Tagore Medical College and Hospital in Rathinamangalam. Later, he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said they do not have any clue as to how Vijay got hold of a gun. It will only become clear after he is nabbed. Mukesh’s father passed away a few years ago and his mother Shobana is working in a private water company.

Thalambur police registered a case and said Vijay and Udaya are on the run. Vijay was working as a food delivery agent.