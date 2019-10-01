Bhagavad Gita included in Anna University curriculum, DMK student wing protests

By ANI

CHENNAI: The students wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged imposition of Sanskrit in Anna University and other issues. The University has included a paper on Bhagavad Gita for the engineering students and the DMK student wing opposes to this.

"DMK president MK Stalin had condemned Anna University's imposition of Bhagavad Gita for students. The central government is continuously imposing the language issue and we condemn this. Each state should raise voice for their mother tongue," Ezhilarasan, student wing district secretary of the DMK said.

"Definitely the protest is in its initial stage. We will continue to protest until the university removes Bhagavad Gita from the syllabus. It is not a need for an engineering student," he added.

The protesters also demanded the retraction of the New Education Policy under which Standard 5 and 8 students need to give a public exam. They also demanded inclusion of Tamil as a medium for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 2 question paper.