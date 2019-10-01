Festive fever grips fashionistas

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Marigolds, decorative golden leaves, fairy lights, embellished umbrellas and vibrant kettles — four-year-old Funky Fish’s latest pop-up, Festive Fever at Hyatt Regency was all shades of joy and celebrations.

Monochrome fluid silhouettes, contemporary fabrics, statement jewellery, handwoven weaves, comfortable and chic night suits, bespoke perfumes, ornate clutches, aesthetic utility furniture, eco-conscious footwear — fashion enthusiasts were filling their carts, ready to experiment with their celebratory wear and look this season.

“I wear silk saris during festivals. This time I wanted to explore clothes with hand embroidery, tunics, jackets or dhoti pants. This pop-up has a lot of easy-to-wear options,” said 48-year-old Shraddha, browsing the clothes on display.

Joules by Radhika, clothing brand EnEch, luxury footwear label Crimzon World, Aitareya, Maison Blu, Artychoke, Marigold Diaries and Neha Poddar were some of the brands that gave shoppers a taste of this season’s fashion flavour. “People are opting for statement earrings and choker. They don’t want to overdo their look, so they are sticking to accessories that subtly stand out,” said Radhika Chitalia of Joules.

Corporate and personal gifting, and knick-knacks also had several patrons. “More people are coming forward to purchase curated hampers for gifting. The trend of personal gifting in Chennai has seen a rise,” said Swati, founder of Marigold Diaries.

Curators Pavithra Sagar and Nikita Kapoor Bajaj who were in the midst of the festive fashion swirl, indulging in a bit of shopping, spoke to CE. “We have 30-odd designers and labels here. We have a mix of both — regulars and new names from across the country,” they said. “In this edition, we wanted to focus on bringing fashion that was affordable to the younger clientele. In the last few years, we have evolved and our growth has largely been through word of mouth. We will be taking this festive edition to other cities. The next city we’ll be heading to is Jaipur, on October 3.”