‘Heart’y poems from a heart doc

The book release was presided by renowned Tamil poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Mahakavi Erode Tamilanban.

The book comprises nine different topics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On World Heart Day (September 29), Dr S Elangovan, former professor of Cardiology, and cardiologist of Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Chennai, released a collection of his Tamil poems, Idhayachaaral.

Former Chennai High Court Justice S Jagadeesan released the book and the first copy was received by Dr E Sundaramoorthy, former vice-chancellor of Tanjore Tamil University. He delivered a brief overview of the book.

Dr Vijaya Janakiraman, cardiologist and director of Cardiac Centre at Pittsburgh University, Pennsylvania, who was instrumental in creating a Tamil Chair at Harvard was also present. Sa Su Ramar Elango, former director of World Tamil Research Centre, S Vaithiyanathan, former professor and HoD of Cardiology at Tirunelveli Medical College, and Dr S Suresh, founder/chairman and president, Chengalpet Medical College Old Students Trust, were present.

Dr Elangovan said that the book comprises nine topics such as mothertongue Tamil, the great people who contributed to uplift mankind, life around us, virtues and values of life, and more. The book also has two poems on the current treatment for heart attack and about cardiologist Dr Andres Gruentzic — fondly called ‘The Father of Angioplasty’ — who developed the Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angiography method to alleviate the sufferings without undergoing bypass heart surgery. The last chapter is about his alma mater, Chengalpet Medical College.

Dr Ma Ra Arasu, director of Dr Ma Rajamanickkanaar Centre of Tamil Journalism, delivered the welcome address.

