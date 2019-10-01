In a first, prez gold medal goes to girl student

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kavitha Gopal, a B.Tech student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-M, has received the prestigious President’s gold medal. She is the first girl student from the institute in its 60 years of history to bag the top honour along with two other awards, including Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize and B Ravichandran Memorial Prize. Kavitha’s father is a scientific officer in the Department of Atomic Energy.