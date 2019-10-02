Home Cities Chennai

Dedicated lanes for buses at toll gates during festivals

To ensure that government buses don’t crawl on national highways during festivals, a dedicated lane will be earmarked at toll gates across the state, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesda

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that government buses don’t crawl on national highways during festivals, a dedicated lane will be earmarked at toll gates across the state, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters at Pallavan House, he said that to ease traffic congestion during Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali, the entry of heavy vehicles into the city would be banned between 4 pm and 2 am.

The minister said that a total of 6,145 buses would be operated from Chennai to various parts of the State between October 4 and 6 in view of the Ayudha Pooja. “About 280 buses from Tirupur and 717 buses from Coimbatore would be operated to various parts of the State. In addition, 245 buses would run to Benglauru,” he said. Buses bound for Andhra Pradesh would  run from the Madhavaram bus terminus and buses for Puducherry and Cuddalore from the KK Nagar MTC depot.

“Buses bound for Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via Tindivanam will leave from the Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand while buses to Tiruvannamalai, Chepet, Neyveli, Chidambaram, Vandavasi, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Gengee via Tindivanam will run from the Tambaram railway station,” said the Minister.

Buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will be operated from Poonamallee and buses to all other destinations will run from the Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR bus terminus, Vijayabhaskar said.Meanwhile, in a release, the Transport department has said that during the festival seasons, buses from the CMBT would reach Urapakkam via the outer ring road.  A total of 24,121 special buses would be operated across the State for Deepavali between October 24 and 30, added the statement.

