Home Cities Chennai

For the love of fur kids

My pets, three Lhasa Apsos, are like my children. Kylie (six years old) is the mother to pups, Bob and Shania — who are both four years old.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Latha V Anand with Kylie, Bob and Shania

By  Dr Latha V Anand
Express News Service

CHENNAI : My pets, three Lhasa Apsos, are like my children. Kylie (six years old) is the mother to pups, Bob and Shania — who are both four years old. We got Kylie from Kolkata when she was a pup. Our veterinarian had recommended a reliable breeder, so we took his advice and brought Kylie home. Since then, our routine involves a lot of kissing, cuddling and bonding.

We love everything they do. But the one thing that I really love is their ability to make me feel better, whatever the situation may be. Pets have the ability to love you unconditionally. Their loyalty is unmatchable. I’d recommend everyone to keep a pet because they are very sensitive to your emotions. They understand what you are feeling and possess the quality of de-stressing you in a very short span of time.

Before getting them, I was always worried about the cleaning material I use at home. All the products in the market are loaded with synthetic chemicals which are very harmful to your pets. Your pets don’t wear shoes like we do so they are always in direct contact with toxins and they lick their paws pretty frequently. I am glad I found Nimyle, because it’s made with 100 per cent safe and natural ingredients. It smells fresh too. 

Though lovable, there could be some challenges too, including a biologically appropriate diet for them. Because, unfortunately, the kibble that is available on the market is a glorified version of junk food.
There are two incidents etched in my memory — the first time we picked Kylie from the airport, and when she gave birth to her pups. But we make happy memories with our fur kids every day— their innocence  and cuddles make us melt. 

The author is the co-founder of Varun Ventures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp