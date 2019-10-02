For the love of fur kids

Dr Latha V Anand By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : My pets, three Lhasa Apsos, are like my children. Kylie (six years old) is the mother to pups, Bob and Shania — who are both four years old. We got Kylie from Kolkata when she was a pup. Our veterinarian had recommended a reliable breeder, so we took his advice and brought Kylie home. Since then, our routine involves a lot of kissing, cuddling and bonding.

We love everything they do. But the one thing that I really love is their ability to make me feel better, whatever the situation may be. Pets have the ability to love you unconditionally. Their loyalty is unmatchable. I’d recommend everyone to keep a pet because they are very sensitive to your emotions. They understand what you are feeling and possess the quality of de-stressing you in a very short span of time.

Though lovable, there could be some challenges too, including a biologically appropriate diet for them. Because, unfortunately, the kibble that is available on the market is a glorified version of junk food.

There are two incidents etched in my memory — the first time we picked Kylie from the airport, and when she gave birth to her pups. But we make happy memories with our fur kids every day— their innocence and cuddles make us melt.

The author is the co-founder of Varun Ventures.