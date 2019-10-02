Korukkupet ROB works will begin in 15 days: GM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work for construction of the road overbridge (ROB) in Korukkupet station is likely to begin in a fortnight, said Southern Railway GM John Thomas on Tuesday. He also said the third railway line works between Tambaram and Chengalpattu would be completed by March 2020. However, there has been issues in acquiring land for projects and its being discussed with the State government.

When asked about Gummipundi-Chennai trains getting delayed in Basin Bridge, a senior official said if there is a consensus, these trains can be diverted to Beach instead of suburban terminus avoiding cross over of tracks. “Such a move would help to reduce halt time of both suburban and express trains in either directions.”

Earlier, Thomas said about 69 local services operated in Chennai - Arakkonam and Chennai - Gummidipundi sections have been augmented with 12 cars, thereby increased passenger carrying capacity. To improve cleanliness of bio-toilets, the proposed retrofitting measures including increased ventilation facilities among others have been completed in over 98.7 per cent of coaches. “The works to make bio-toilets odour-less has been completed in 6,729 out of 6,844 coaches, of SR,” added Thomas.

