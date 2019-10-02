Home Cities Chennai

Korukkupet ROB works will begin in 15 days: GM

However, there has been issues in acquiring land for projects and its being discussed with the State government.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work for construction of the road overbridge (ROB) in Korukkupet station is likely to begin in a fortnight, said Southern Railway GM John Thomas on Tuesday. He also said the third railway line works between Tambaram and Chengalpattu would be completed by March 2020. However, there has been issues in acquiring land for projects and its being discussed with the State government.

When asked about Gummipundi-Chennai trains getting delayed in Basin Bridge, a senior official said if there is a consensus, these trains can be diverted to Beach instead of suburban terminus avoiding cross over of tracks. “Such a move would help to reduce halt time of both suburban and express trains in either directions.”

Earlier, Thomas said about 69 local services operated in Chennai - Arakkonam and Chennai - Gummidipundi sections have been augmented with 12 cars, thereby increased passenger carrying capacity. To improve cleanliness of bio-toilets, the proposed retrofitting measures including increased ventilation facilities among others have been completed in over 98.7 per cent of coaches. “The works to make bio-toilets odour-less has been completed in 6,729 out of 6,844 coaches, of SR,” added Thomas.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp