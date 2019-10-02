Home Cities Chennai

Think before you pop the pill

She said that if patients keep popping the same pill for the same issue, it might not work after a point.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Dr S Roopa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to spread awareness on the harmful effects of self-medication, MA Communication Department of Women’s Christian College organised a public relations campaign titled, ‘Soch’ on their college premises on Monday. Indian playback singer and actor, Vijay Yesudas was the chief guest of the event and Dr S Roopa from the department of Physiology, Panimalar Medical College and Hospital was the keynote speaker. 

The campaign was organised by the
Department of Communication
Photos: Martin Louis

“Both working women and students pop in medicines as and when they feel like. They are not aware of the harmful effects of the combination of drugs or how dangerous self-medication can get.

The students conducted a study with about 450 respondents to find out the percentage of people opting for self-medication and we were alarmed at the results — 74 per cent of the total respondents have done self-medication. That is why, we have embarked on Soch, meaning ‘to think’, before they medicate,” said Asha Alexander, associate professor, Department of Communication.  

Delivering her keynote address, Dr Roopa said, “We tend to take our bodies for granted and exploit it to such an extent where the damage is irreversible. The protocol for any ailment is diagnosis, investigation and treatment. If you skip all the steps and directly treat, it can even prove fatal. Also, a doctor must be consulted even for taking multivitamin tablets, as you might be overdosing on them.”

She said that if patients keep popping the same pill for the same issue, it might not work after a point. “Antimicrobial resistance is the ability of a microbe to resist the effects of medication that once could successfully treat the microbe. So, one cannot use the same prescription to treat, in case the problem recurs,” she said. 

The department of MA Communication has been conducting PR campaigns on various socially relevant topics since 2001, including Agni on women’s issues, Sparsh on breast cancer awareness and Snooze on the importance of sleep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp