Battle of Buffet serves Rs 1.5 crore for social work

The event provided an array of delicious food and entertainment to the audience consisting mainly of donors and NGOs.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Guests receiving food at Battle of Buffet 2019 at Chennai Trade Center on Wednesday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An amount of Rs 1.5 crore was collected at the 11th edition of the Battle of Buffet, an annual fund-raising event organised by Chennai Mission and United Way at the Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday. It was held as part of the Daan Utsav (Joy of Giving Week) to generate funds for social organisations working in different sectors. 

A widespread buffet was offered by different hotels such as The Park, Grand by GRT Hotels, The Savera, Feathers , Radha Hotels, Le Royal Meridien, Writer’s Café, Ente Keralam, Hot Breads, Sera, The Marina and Madras Coffee House. More than 80 NGOs and 800 donors participated in the event where NGO Vishvodaya Trust, working for children,  was given the spotlight award for having collected the highest donations. 

