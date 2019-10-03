Eco-friendly soaps with skin-loving ingredients

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: A couple of years back, eco-friendly cloth sanitary napkins and menstrual cups took social media by storm. Ever since, women have been switching over from regular disposable pads to cloth pads because of the impact it created. Goli Soda store was one of the pioneers in enabling the switch-over as an eco-conscious manufacturer. The brand, started in 2013, grew into a pan-Indian online platform in 2015. It sells products that are stylish, upcycled, organic, eco-friendly and locally sourced.

Now, the sustainable store has introduced a one-of-a-kind natural and eco-friendly cloth pad soap bar. “It took a long time for us to get over the mental block of using disposable pads. I switched over to sustainable pads seven years back and there’s no looking back. Using synthetic soaps to wash these pads did not make it completely sustainable. It also causes allergy and reactions on the skin. We decided to come out with a skin-friendly soap containing probiotics to tackle this,” said Sruti Harihara Subramanian, founder of Goli Soda.

This soap bar does not contain paraben, phthalates, additives, preservatives or synthetic chemicals. Palm oil is not used for the manufacturing of the soap in order to sustain and protect rainforests. These probiotics and prebiotics cotton cloth soap bar comes with natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It acts as a cleansing agent, does not give unnatural lather and leaves no stains.

“We haven’t tried these bars for regular use but they can be used to wash reusable cloth baby diapers. We are happy to add these to the list of products that have a positive impact on your health as well as preserving the environment. Our probiotic soaps and shampoo bars sell well,” she said.Cloth pad soaps (99 gm) are priced at `220 and available for order on Goli Soda’s website.