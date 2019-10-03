Home Cities Chennai

Headache with a stiff neck can lead to death

 According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, one in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI : According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, one in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm. There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half the victims are younger than 50. A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. CE speaks to Dr Jos Jasper, HOD, Kauvery Brain and Spine Centre, Kauvery Hospital, Cantonment Tiruchy.

 “A brain aneurysm starts off as a bulge. It keeps on ballooning and at one point, the balloon bursts causing bleeding in the brain. The ballooning out is known as aneurysm. A ruptured aneurysm can also cause death. Therefore, a brain aneurysm is always life threatening,” says Dr Jasper.

Symptoms
Throbbing headache with loss of consciousness
Severe headache associated with vomiting
Loss of consciousness and seizure
Headache in the morning or when one does some strenuous activity
It seems like the worst headache of your life
Neck pain with limited neck movement

Causes
There are no specific causes of brain aneurysms. Some people have a genetic predisposition. The Japanese have high chances of getting brain aneurysms because of the genes.  

Diagnosis
There are two types of brain aneurysms — ruptured and unruptured. In a ruptured aneurysm, blood leaks into the brain and it can damage the brain. In some cases, the blood degenerates in the brain and becomes toxic. If not treated aggressively, it can lead to death. Unruptured aneurysm is easier to treat as blood doesn’t leak into the brain.

“In Japan, screening angiograms are done where they find an aneurysm even before it ruptures. In India, we find patients only after they rupture. We don’t have preventive angios. It’s very rare that we find unruptured aneurysms,” says Dr Jasper, adding: “If a patient comes with headache, we check for neck stiffness. It’s almost sure that there is blood in the brain if there is neck stiffness with headache.”

A CT brain with CT angiogram is done to check for an aneurysm. The angiogram shows the aneurysm separately. If more details are required, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) of the brain is performed.

Treatment
There are two main treatment options:
Clipping: In this method, the surgeon opens the skull and puts a clip where the blood vessel is ruptured. This technique is known as clipping of the aneurysm. It is an open surgery. 
Coiling: This method is like the stenting of the heart. The surgeon takes the catheter to the aneurysm in the brain and inserts a special coil. The coil obliterates the aneurysm.

Risk factors
Unhealthy lifestyle, hypertension,
diabetes, bad fat like cholesterol, increased stress, familial tendencies.
Prevention
The disease can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle and diet, maintaining blood pressure and sugar, exercising regularly and not taking stress. 
Post-treatment care
A patient can go back to work within two months if there are no other complications. Patients do have to follow up and take repeat angiograms as per their doctor’s instruction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp