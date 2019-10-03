Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC grants permission to state, central governments to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

P Wilson, the senior counsel representing the DMK, cited that while they have nothing against the meeting, the court's order would set a bad precedent.

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted permission to the State and central governments to erect banners in certain selected places along the East Coast Road  and Old Mahabalipuram Road and the roads leading to Airport in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting at Mamallapuram for five days from October 9.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee on Thursday granted the permission, subject to certain conditions, after recording the undertaking given by Advocate-General Vijay Narayan that all safety norms and other procedures would be strictly followed in addition to the conditions, if any,  to be stipulated by the High Court.

However, P Wilson, the senior counsel representing the DMK told the judges that granting the relief as prayed for, would set a bad precedent. He, however, clarified that the party was not against the meeting of the two national leaders. What it was against is the banner culture, he added.

According to a petition filed by the State government, the Union Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and its Information and Public Relations department have proposed to erect banners to welcome Modi and Jinping at important locations on East Coast Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road and the roads leading to the Airport from October 9.

"The existing permanent structures will be utilised for the display of the banners and only in cases where there is no provision for the same, temporary structures will be erected adhering to all safety norms and the specifications in force. Strict standards ot safety would be maintained," the petition said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Modi Xi meeting mahabalipuram Modi meeting Modi Xi meeting banners Tamil Nadu banners
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp