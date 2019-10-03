Home Cities Chennai

The 37 per cent rule

With her plucky attitude and effervescent charisma, 16-year-old Kalyani P won the Miss India Popular crown in the first week of September, with 19.43 lakh public votes.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With her plucky attitude and effervescent charisma, 16-year-old Kalyani P won the Miss India Popular crown in the first week of September, with 19.43 lakh public votes. The Coimbatore girl will receive her crown this month at a Miss and Mrs India ceremony organised by Mission Dreams Company in Kolkata.

Kalyani emerged victorious after being pitted against 3,500 participants. Of this number, 40 will be selected to take part in the Miss India competition that is to be held on October 12 at Kolkata. As the only representative from Coimbatore, she hopes to make her city proud.

Upon chancing on her social media accounts, Mission Dreams, the organiser of Miss India and Mrs India 2019, contacted her three months ago, asking her to participate in the pageant. “I was initially very hesitant, as I didn’t know if I would be a good model in people’s eyes. I will be one of the youngest participants for the Miss India pageant. I’ve decided to keep all my fears at bay and focus on practising my walk, fixing costumes and completing choreography,” she said.

Modelling is not about the clothes you wear, rather about your confidence, said Kalyani. The Coimbatore girl is a video jockey who has anchored over 500 shows. She was spotted at VJ Hunt in 2015, a talent-hunt show for young video jockeys. A person who loves to talk, Kalyani auditioned for the show and won the title of ‘Junior VJ of Coimbatore’.

“Once I got into anchoring, I developed a deep passion for it. I used to read books and listen to radio programmes to improve my oration and my knowledge so that I could perform better,” she said. With a keen interest in dance, music, writing and art, she believes that beauty is more that what meets the eye.

“Miss India is a culture-based talent contest, meaning contestants are given tasks that represent their culture or the state they belong to. We are judged based on how we carry ourself, our potential, how we approach people, spontaneity and talent. Based on this, we will be shortlisted for the finals,” she said.
If she wins the title of Miss India, Kalyani hopes to use the platform to raise awareness on disability and mental health.

AWARDS 
nNominated for Balashree Award in 2018
nWon state-level awards, Government of Tamil Nadu, Art and Literary Award in 2017 and 2018
nWon Yuva Kala Bharathi award in 2017
nReceived Sensational Voice of Trichy in 2019
nRunner-up, Miss Coimbatore, 2019
nWon titles like ‘Fashion Icon’, ‘Miss attitude face’ etc in Miss Coimbatore 2019

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp