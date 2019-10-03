Home Cities Chennai

This little chef has big dreams

Nine-year-old Vinusha MK runs a brand and the kitchen with dedication and passion, constantly learning various skills to become the best chef she can be
 

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s easy to get Vinusha MK excited — just give her some butter, flour and cocoa sprinkles, and she’d get to baking a sumptuous set of her favourite cupcakes. The nine-year-old was recently spotted at a food pop-up in the city, where she had displayed cupcakes from her brand Four Seasons Pastry.

“Each flavour denotes a season. Autumn cupcakes have dried leaves as toppings, summer is yellow-coloured, winter has snowflake toppings and spring has floral toppings,” said Vinusha, who was busy exchanging her business cards with fellow entrepreneurs and social media bloggers.

Little did she know that baking a chocolate cake for her mother’s birthday would pave the way to start a brand. “In one of my first attempts, I forgot to grease the baking tray but somehow managed to pull the cake out in the shape of a heart. I started at an amateur level, watching YouTube videos to learn. Then I started attending workshops to equip myself with basic skills,” said Vinusha, who recently attended a five-day baking programme.

The class four student of Amrita Vidyalayam, Ramapuram, completes her homework and academic activities during working days. Weekends are strictly meant for baking and experimenting in the kitchen. “I love Spanish bread loaves made by MasterChef Carlos because they’re made of wheat flour and do not contain sugar. Chef Geetha Krishnan is my favourite Indian chef. Recently, I got a chance to attend a session by MasterChef Sashi Cheliah. These are small opportunities that I never miss,” said Vinusha, who has been baking for a year and a half now.

She’s taken part in cooking competitions across the city. Last month, she took part in Junior Chef Champ at Forum Mall and amazed the judges with her paneer burger. The second was a Cadbury contest held at PVR cinemas, where she teamed up with her mother and prepared scrumptious banana chocolate dip and shake. “My favourite compliment has been from celebrity chef Damu. I was asked to clean a raw chicken, marinate and deep fry it. Even before he began with the instructions, I sprinkled the curry powders in my own measures. Luckily, the taste turned out to be fine. He called mine one of the best he’d tasted in a while,” said Vinusha with pride.

Vinusha does not restrict herself to baking, occasionally making salads and burgers. “She is fond of baking and we wanted to encourage her. We’re not sure how confident she’s about running a brand. Keeping the business aspect aside, we also want her to enjoy her childhood. Finding the right classes for her at this age has been a task. However, we now know how to go about it,” said her mother Kavitha, who owns a preschool.

The little chef enjoys cooking for her friends and family. Ask Vinusha about her future plans and she confidently answers, “Baking is precious to me. I want to sell my cupcakes for birthday parties on social media platforms. My dream is to build a baking institute since finding a career abroad can be an expensive affair for many kids.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp