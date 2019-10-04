‘Enforcement of helmet rule brings down deaths’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DUE to the stringent and effective measures being taken, the percentage of persons wearing helmets is on the rise and as a natural corollary, the number of deaths are on the decrease, the Madras High Court was told on Thursday. When the PIL petition from one Rajendran came up on Thursday, the DGP filed a status report.

The bench was also told by the Government advocate that with regard to riders who are wearing helmets and jumping signals, their vehicles were identified through CCTV footage and challans were issued. The judges were told that the TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had already issued notifications to fill up 8,477 vacancies in constable posts and 969 in SI posts and the selection process is going on. The bench adjourned the matter till November 11 with a direction to file further status reports.