From December 1, you need e-device to pay toll

CHENNAI: Come December 1, you will no longer be able to pay toll with cash. According to officials, the charges will only be collected electronically using devices called FASTags. Motorists will also be provided a 10 per cent cashback in their FASTag accounts for the amount spent on toll. NHAI officials say FASTag readers have already been enabled in over 460 lanes in 48 NH toll gates across the State. This system is likely to reduce waiting time to 10-20 seconds.

In 2014, with an objective to simplify toll plaza payments, NHAI rolled out the FASTag device, which employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the pre loaded funds linked to it. The device, affixed on the windscreen of vehicles, enables motorists to drive through toll plazas in few seconds, thereby reducing the time spent waiting on National Highways. So far, one or two lanes in select toll gates have been enabled for electronic payment.

“The device installed in toll gates will recognize the RFID within 20 to 25 metres. When the vehicle reaches near the booth the amount will be deducted automatically and allow the vehicle to pass,” explained official sources.

NHAI has tied up with five banks and upgraded the automatic payment system for complete migration of electronic toll payment programme. “Motorists can walk into any branch of HDFC, Axis, South Indian Bank, SBI or ICICI banks and purchase the FASTags.

How it works

The device has to be installed in the windshield of your vehicle. The reader fixed at the toll booth will read the device when it comes within 25 metres distance