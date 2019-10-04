Home Cities Chennai

Prosecutor accused of threatening sexual abuse victims to drop cases

 The SPP had allegedly threatened two victims to drop the cases.

By Express News Service

A complaint has been filed with Tiruvallur Superintendent of police against a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) alleging she was threatening child sexual abuse victims and their families to drop cases against the accused. The SPP had allegedly threatened two victims to drop the cases.

In one incident in 2015, when a minor girl was raped by a neighbour, before the girl was called for chief examination, the SPP who was assigned to the case asked her to either marry the accused or take the money he was offering and drop the case,” said Sherin Bosko of Nakshatra Rape Crisis Centre. She said in the other case, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her school headmaster in 2015 and recently the suspect was acquitted. Even in this case, the SPP had allegedly forced the victim’s parents to drop the case. 

4 held for murder of cabbie
Chennai: Four persons including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly murdering a city-based car driver near Madurai a month back. Police said, the four people had hired a car driven by Naganathan, from Chromepet on September 5. Subsequently, his body was found near Melur near Madurai and the car was missing. Police said, the gang had murdered him and taken the car. The arrested have been identified as Jayasudha and Feroz Khan of Tiruchy, Hariharan of Viralimalai and Jagadessh of Chengalpattu. 

Duo attempts snatching four-sov chain
Chennai: Two bike-borne men allegedly tried to snatch a four-sovereign chain from an elderly woman at Madhavaram milk colony. Police said, Yogeshwari (69), a resident of Shastri Street, was walking towards her house when the incident occurred. “The woman immediately raised an alarm and the passersby tried to nab the suspects. They were trying to escape on their bike, when a patrol vehicle intercepted them and the pillion rider managed to escape,” said a police officer. The rider was identified as Devaraj.

